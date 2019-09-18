Over 400 animals vaccinated by Vety Dept in SWGH

TURA: Fertility camps, Vaccination and Treatment of Livestock was simultaneously organized at three villages namely Damalgre, Dengnakpara and Okkapara under Rerapara C&RD Block in South West Garo Hills on Wednesday by the District AH & Veterinary Office, Ampati.

The camps which were conducted under Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) 2019-2020 also gave awareness on Artificial Insemination and importance of vaccination to livestock farmers by Veterinary officials of the district. Altogether 487 animals brought by livestock farmers of these three villages were ear-tagged and vaccinated against diseases like Haemorraghic Septicaemia (HS), Black Quarter (BQ) and Brucellosis. Other than bovine species, caprine and ovine species were also brought for vaccination during the camp.