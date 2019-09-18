Two cops suspended for torturing women in custody

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia, informed the media that two police personnel had been suspended and criminal cases registered against them in the wake of allegation that a pregnant woman and her two sisters were stripped and beaten at Burha police outpost in Darrang District on September 9.

The DGP said investigation was underway and the inquiry report would be submitted within seven days.

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) Mahendra Sarmah, in-charge of, Burha outpost in Darrang district and woman police constable (WPC/167) Binita Boro of Darrang DEF have been placed under suspension with immediate effect vide Sipajhar PS Case No.757/19 U/S 342/354/354(B)/325/506/34 IPC.