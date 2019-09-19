Agatha attends musical play at Loyola College

TURA: Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma on Thursday attended the debut play of the fairy tale ‘The Beauty and the Beast’ enacted by students of Loyola College, Williamnagar in East Garo Hills. Sangma was accompanied by local MLA Marcuise N Marak, GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma and East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe.

Appreciating the musical play, Agatha said that it was her favorite fairy tale and lauded the principal of the college for giving importance to such an elaborate performance showcasing the talents of the students in the field of drama, music and dance.

Earlier, Fr Sunny Augustine SJ, Principal of Loyola College, informed the gathering that the play educates its viewers on the power of love and kindness and the faults of arrogance and hatred.

On the day, Agatha also released the second edition of the College Magazine and felicitated 4 students of the college who passed the NEHU examination with distinction