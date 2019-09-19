CM talks tough on illegal coal transportation

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that stringent action will be taken as per the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act against illegal transportation of coal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday, he said that checking is an ongoing process adding that stringent action will be taken against any violation.

“For the first time, MMDR provisions have been implemented. According to the provisions, persons can be imprisoned for five years for violation,” he said.

The chief minister said task forces are present in different locations and that the government is committed to ensure that illegal transportation does not take place.

“But still there could have been some instances of violation,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the NGT Committee headed by former judge of Gauhati High Court,Justice BP Katakey, on Monday said that illegal transportation of coal is continuing in the state despite there being no permission from any court of law since January 1, 2019.