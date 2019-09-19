Congress MDCs demand recognition to traditional institutions

SHILLONG: Congress MDCs and Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday informed that they had demanded for recognition to traditional institutions of Dorbar Raid, Dorbar Hima, Dorbar Shnong in a memorandum submitted to the state’s minister for District Council Affairs, James Sangma.

Talking to the media in the afternoon here after submission of the memorandum on the issue of the amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the Congress MDCs and the MLA, Lyngdoh informed that some of the demands that they had raised include: doing away with unrepresented tribes, not to increase the number of seats in district councils besides recognising the traditional institutions.