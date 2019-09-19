District level science seminar held in Resubelpara

TURA: A district level students’ Science Seminar under the theme “Periodic Table of Chemical Elements: Impact on Human Welfare” was held for the students of various schools in North Garo Hills at Dekachang Community Hall on Thursday.

The seminar organized by District School Education Officer, Resubelpara aims to inculcate a spirit of scientific enquiry and analytical thinking in the minds of young students.

Speaking as the chief guest, S C Momin, Retired Under Secretary and FAO, District Mission Coordinator, SSA said Science and Mathematics are important subjects as they evolve around the existence of mankind. While pressing that equal importance should be given to both the subjects, he encouraged the students to interact in the seminar meaningfully and build approachable attitude between teachers and students so that passion for science and its allied subjects is kindled in the minds of the students.

Principal of Dadenggre Government Higher Secondary School, Ricky D Shira highlighted the rules and regulations of the seminar. He informed that winners from district level will be eligible to participate at the state level which is scheduled on September 24 in Shillong and the national level to be held in Regional Science Centre, Guwahati on November 6, 2019.

During the seminar, students demonstrated presentations pertaining to the theme and they were judged on categories such as scientific content in presentation, fluency in speech, written aptitude test and novelty in use of visuals.