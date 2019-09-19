ONGC urges organisations to withdraw 48-hour bandh

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Public Sector Oil giant, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has called upon the organisations, which have called for 48-hour ONGC Assam Assets bandh from September 19, to withdraw their agitation stating that such activities not only impact ONGC’s operations but also tarnish the image of Assam.

A communiqué issued by the Executive Director of ONGC’s , Assam Assets, states, “ONGC is operating in Assam for the last sixty years and all throughout has been supporting the local community development through direct and indirect social and financial support.

“In spite of continuous support of ONGC to the people of Assam, certain group of people having vested interests, are spreading wrong image of ONGC and alleging that ONGC is working against people of Assam. Many a times, such groups are organising bandhs against ONGC which directly or indirectly impacts not only ONGC operations but also the image of Assam which is working hard to facilitate business investments for the development of the state and its people. Such agitating groups need to understand that agitation and bandhs are not the right way to resolve issues. In fact it creates a negative image of the people of Assam as well as the state across the business community,” it said.

The statement further added that in next three years approximately around 350-400 civil jobs will be implemented through ARC. The work will be awarded to empanelled contractors on rotation basis. Moreover, ONGC’s partner contractors will be able to plan their resources in time to deliver quality drill sites, save time, speed up the works and earn money.

The executive director of the company said that there are a few organisations who are raising objections to ARC initiative of ONGC.

To make these organisations understand the advantages of ARC, a meeting of ONGC and the organisations, chaired by District Deputy Commissioner, was held in Sivasagar on September 14.

ONGC clearly explained the purpose and mutual benefits of ARC. It was also clarified to them that there was no change in the qualifying criterion as perceived by them. Further, it was reiterated that the ARC is aimed at creating opportunities for more people. However, some organisations have called for 48-hour ONGC Bandh from September 19th 2019.

“The stoppage of operations due to such bandhs of the company leads to a loss of 2000 tonnes of oil and One Million Standard Cubic Metres of Gas per day. Such huge loss will have grave impact in the light of international supply disruptions owing to the attacks on Saudi Armco installations recently.

ONGC has reiterated that it is committed to enhance employment opportunities in the operational areas and earnestly requests the agitating organisations not to resort to proposed ONGC bandh.

ONGC also appealed to the people and business partners (contractor unions) to cooperate and withdraw the proposed ONGC bandh to ensure uninterrupted supply of oil and gas for the nation’s growth.