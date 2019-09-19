Rape accused leader was removed, says GSU

TURA: The leaders of the east zone Garo Students’ Union have clarified that a man arrested by police for raping a minor in Songsak was removed from the organization over a month ago.

Riprap T Sangma, the secretary of the Songsak unit of the GSU was arrested on September 15th following an FIR field by the family of a mibnor girl whom he had raped multiple times leading to her impregnation. He had used threats to her life to conceal the crime but was caught after the girl was found pregnant and had told her family of her ordeal.

“The accused person Riprap had already been impeached following complaints by the local unit in Songsak. He was impeached on Aug 21 and is no longer a member of our organization,” informed the GSU in a statement.

Condemning the rape of the minor by Riprap, the student union stated that the accused had done mischief in his personal capacity and not as a leader of the GSU.