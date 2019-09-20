Adult film star Jessica Jaymes passes away

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes who appeared on the show “Weeds” is dead. She was 43.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said that Jessica Michael Redding, who goes by the stage name Jessica Jaymes, was found unresponsive on Tuesday at her home on the 900 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue in San Fernando Valley, California, reports people.com.

She was pronounced dead at 4.20 p.m. Her cause of death remains under investigation. (IANS)