Bayern see off Red Star

Munich: Robert Lewandowski scored as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in their opening Champions League group-stage match at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

After Kingsley Coman gave Bayern a first-half lead, Lewandowski poked home ten minutes from time for his ninth goal in six matches before Thomas Mueller added a stunning late third. Bayern visit last season’s runners-up Tottenham, who blew a two-goal lead on Wednesday in a 2-2 draw at Olympiakos, in their second Group B game in two weeks’ time. The hosts were stuttering to a slender win before Lewandowski capitalised on two mistakes in the Red Star defence for a classic poacher’s goal. “We had the whole game under control, we just scored too few goals,” said Lewandowski.

“I’m very happy that I scored and that we played well.” The margin of victory pleased Bayern head coach Niko Kovac after his side peppered the Serbian team’s defence and enjoyed a huge share of possession. “We can be very satisfied, the team concentrated very hard on the job at hand,” said Kovac. (AFP)