CoMSO on overdrive to garner support for ILP demand

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) met some Cabinet ministers and Parliamentary Party Leader of UDP, Metbah Lyngdoh to seek their support for the inclusion of Inner Line Permit (ILP) provision in the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

In a statement issued here, chairman of CoMSO, Robertjune Kharjahrin said that they met the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Minister of PHE, Samlin Malngiang, Minister of Urban Affairs, Hamlet Dohling, Health Minister, AL Hek.

He added that the organization has stressed on completing the exercise of amending the Act within the month of October.

Stating that the meeting with the ministers turned out to be positive, he said that organization hoped to have the ILP system implemented in the state which will safeguard the indigenous communities from illegal immigrants.

It may be mentioned that the CoMSO have been pushing for amendment of the existing Act by incorporating the ILP provisions in the Act.

With the state government unable to introduce the amendment in the recently concluded Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, the CoMSO held a public rally demanding ILP system in the state.

They intended to intensify their agitation but have been called off after the government assured to incorporate the ILP provisions in the Act.

The CoMSO has pushed for the amendment of the Act which should include the four proposals of CoMSO – legal provision should be in place to bar an Indian or a foreigner from entering the state without valid permission, penalty for persons when they enter the state without valid permission and validity period of not more than 179 days of the permission granted, prevent other tribals from buying lands in the state.