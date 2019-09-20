NHM, Assam receives “IT Excellence Award” of The Indian Express Group

GUWAHATI: In a major achievement by National Health Mission, Assam, for the first time, received the “IT Excellence Award” of by the Indian Express Group for the project “A Journey from Quantity to Quality” at Infocomm India 2019 event held on 18th September 2019 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

The award was received by JVN Subramanyam, IAS, Mission Director, NHM, Assam and other NHM state officials, according to an official communique.

The Quality journey is a multi-pronged strategy approach to create value in Public Health Care in Assam as per National standards. Based on the guidelines of Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS), comprehensive gap analysis format prepared to carry out gap analysis of each facility. The journey on the Quality started with, a mobile based application developed and implemented with support from UNICEF to carry out the gap analysis and get instant and reliable output. Shifting the health system from quantity of service provided to quality of services provided yield significant result within a span of one year. Altogether 236 Govt. Health Institutions have achieved Quality benchmarks in 2019-20 after implementation of this strategy.