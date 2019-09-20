Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Novosibirsk: Russian army tank fires during strategic command and staff exercises Center-2019 at Yurginskiy shooting range near Novosibirsk, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Servicemen from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, China and Pakistan are taking part in the drills, TASS News Agency reported. AP/PTI(AP9_20_2019_000001A)
INTERNATIONAL

Russian army tank fires during strategic command and staff exercises Center-2019 at Yurginskiy shooting range

