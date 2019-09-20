Novosibirsk: Russian army tank fires during strategic command and staff exercises Center-2019 at Yurginskiy shooting range near Novosibirsk, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Servicemen from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, China and Pakistan are taking part in the drills, TASS News Agency reported. AP/PTI(AP9_20_2019_000001A) INTERNATIONAL Russian army tank fires during strategic command and staff exercises Center-2019 at Yurginskiy shooting range By Agencies Last updated Sep 20, 2019