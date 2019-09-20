Talks make progress

SHILLONG: District Council Affairs (DCA) Minister James Sangma said the committee on Sixth Schedule will sit again on September 26 following which recommendations will be made to the Standing Committee of the Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sangma said the meeting has been able to come up with suggestions.

“We have reached a consensus on various suggestions. The exercise is going on. The next discussion is on September 26 and the outcome will be made public”, James said.

To a question, he informed that only on September 26 the exercise will be completed and the decisions will be forwarded for the consideration of the Standing Committee of Parliament.

He said the suggestions of the committee will be routed through the state government to the Standing Committee.

James also said the committee is in the process of co-opting other members.

He said many issues were discussed but did not disclose details.

Unrepresented tribes

He added that discussions were held on the unrepresented tribes also.

Asked about the issue of Presidential Order of 1950 on unrepresented tribes, he said the matter is a different topic altogether.

He added, “Change of the Presidential Order is a completely different matter. We are only discussing the proposed amendments that are there in the Bill.”

James said the committee is hopeful of completing the exercise within this month.

A member of Meghalaya Indigenous Tribes Constitutional Rights Movement (MITCRM) Samuel Jyrwa said village and municipal councils should not apply to Meghalaya.

He also opposed the nomination of unrepresented tribes in Councils and added that the government should do away with the clause.

Echoing Jyrwa, advocate and member of MITCRM, Erwin Sutnga said there is danger from the unrepresented tribes as they are not indigenous tribes of Meghalaya.