Bodies of Dolloi, brother-in-law found, nephew still missing

JOWAI: The bodies of Dolloi of Rymbai Elaka, Elios Swer and his brother-in-law were recovered on Friday while the body of Dolloi’s nephew is yet to be located.

The Dolloi, his nephew and brother-in-law drowned at Prang River bordering Bangladesh on Thursday while they were travelling by a country boat to Hunguria village to conduct a survey of a disputed plot of land and not as reported earlier that they had gone there for fishing.

Rescue teams which include the SDRF, Meghalaya Fire Service Team along with Civil Defense personnel are still at the site trying to locate the missing person.

The Dolloi was pulled out by the assistant headman of Kwator village, Ishrom Mynthlu and the brother-in-law by locals from Hunguria village.

The SDRF and the Meghalaya Fire Service Rescue Team along with five personnel of the Civil defense were deployed for the operation but by the time they arrived, both the bodies were already pulled out. As the condition of the road to reach Prang River is not good, the rescuers could not reach the spot in time.

After the two bodies were recovered by the locals, the rescue teams with their motored air pump boats rowed to the incident site to locate the body of the Dolloi’s nephew, however, they were unable to find it till 7 pm on Friday.