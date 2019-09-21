Cong MDCs not given up on BJP: Shibun

SHILLONG: BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh on Friday said Congress MDCs have not disappeared and they are still discussing about joining the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said that the MDCs will soon join and many more are willing to follow.

Referring to the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) UDP MDCs who defected to BJP, he said that they felt that it is the saffron party that can help the Council which is currently facing financial problems with even the MDCs not getting their salaries. Lyngdoh said, “The BJP has, however, not promised them anything but they probably understand that it is the BJP that can bail them out of the problems in the Council.”

Party level election

On the other hand, efforts to reorganise the party are going on in full swing.

Lyngdoh said that election of block level party workers started last week. This will be followed by election at the constituency level from first week of next month, then there will be the district level election and finally the state level election likely to be held in December.

Till the first week of August, the party had enrolled 1,10,000 people who have registered offline while details of online registration are still awaited.

Photo exhibition

A photo exhibition on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at the BJP state party office to mark the culmination of Sewa Saptah.

At the programme, a pledge to avoid using single-use plastic was also made.

Lyngdoh informed that as part of Sewa Saptah, the state BJP unit organised various activities such as blood donation camp, free eye clinic, donating essential commodities to orphanage and mercy homes.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and state Health Minister, AL Hek, lauded the efforts of Modi whose flagship programmes are designed for the poor and the needy.