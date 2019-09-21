Drought-hit families in Bihar get Rs 3,000 each

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) The Bihar government has provided an assistance of Rs 3,000 to every family in the state affected by drought-like conditions.

The amount was deposited through Direct Benefit Transfer method. In the first phase of the distribution programme, over Rs 38 crore has been earmarked for disbursal among 1,26,918 families.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday began the process of distribution of the relief amount by clicking the mouse, at an event here.

Disaster Management Minister Lakshmeshwar Rai, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Disaster Management department Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit along with other officials were also present on the occasion.

A total 796 panchayats have been declared drought-affected in 102 blocks of 18 districts in the state.