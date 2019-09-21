Railway Ministry  explores ways to fast-track projects in Arunahal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi along with officials from the Ministry and Railways called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday to discuss ways to fast-track ongoing and proposed railway lines in Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu emphasized that connectivity was the only bottleneck for the otherwise potential state. He sought special attention of the Railway Ministry in providing optimum railway connectivity in the state.

He said Arunachal Pradesh, especially Tawang district, is much disputed by China and railways reaching the farthest districts would be a befitting reply to the ‘claims’, while urging the Ministry to speed up the work on the Sela Tunnel paving way for the railway line to Tawang from Bhalukpong.

Talking about the Shatabdi Express, introduced between Naharlagun and Guwahati, Khandu said it had turned out to be one of the most sought after travelling media for commuters. He, however, stressed on the need to change the departure time of the train from Naharlagun.

“On popular demand of commuters, we would request the ministry to defer the departure time from Naharlagun by about two hours. It departs at 5 am at present, which is too early for passengers from Itanagar and nearby places. It may be deferred to at least 7 am,” he urged.

The Chief Minister also requested the Ministry to extend the route of the Kamkhya Express at least up to Dibrugarh in Assam. He reasoned that the extension would facilitate travel by tourists, especially devotees coming to Parashuram Kund in Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh

He further requested fixing the rate of land compensation for railway tracks as fixed and offered to Assam, which the ministry has accepted.

The Railway Minister assured that his officials would immediately examine the feasibility of deferring the departure time of the Shatabdi Express and do the adjustments promptly. On request for increasing its frequency (it only runs three times a week), he said directives have already been given to railway officials to study the feasibility.

He said all railway projects in the state will be fast-tracked and that no stone will be left unturned to complete them on time.

On request of the state government to connect the Arunachal Express to also connect Murkongselek, Angadi informed that soon the Arunachal Express will be upgraded to a Rajdhani Express.

“Arunachal Express will become Arunachal Rajdhani Express soon. As all Rajdhani Express trains are meant to connect state capitals, it won’t be feasible right now to connect Murkongselek with the Arunachal Express,” he informed.

The Railway MoS assured that all old coaches of the trains coming to Itanagar were being replaced in phased manner. He informed that all trains will soon have brand new and new-age coaches.