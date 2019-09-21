Tripura journalists threaten fresh agitation

Agartala: Tripura journalists on Friday remembered young cameraman Shantanu Bhowmik on his second death anniversary who was killed in a mysterious circumstance in presence of security forces during a political rally in Mandai of Agartala in 2017 on the day.

The journalists warned to re-launch movement seeking justice unless CBI speeds up the investigation.

The journalists of the state had been on protest for six months seeking CBI probe into the killing of Shantanu.

Exactly, after two months of Shantanu’s murder, one of the frontline protestors of the murder Sudip Datta Bhowmik — a crime reporter of a leading vernacular daily — was shot dead in the 2nd battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) on Nov 21, 2017.

Though four armed personnel have been brought under trail including the battalion Commandant Tapan Debbarma, the investigation has been delayed.

The protest was withdrawn on March 3 last year when Chief Minister elect Biplab Kumar Deb announced that he would ensure justice through an independent enquiry.