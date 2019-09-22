Parties gear up to contest seat

SHILLONG: The NPP, which heads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), will hold discussions on contesting the bypoll to Shella assembly seat slated for October 21.

When contacted, NPP MLA and Cabinet Minister Prestone Tynsong said the party has so far not decided on the matter.

“We have to sit down and discuss. The announcement (election date) was also made this afternoon, we did not expect it.” He, however, added, “earlier the batter.”

The NPP East Khasi Hills District Committee has written to the party’s state leadership requesting to field a candidate as it would benefit the party.

BJP

BJP MLA and Health Minister AL Hek said the party will contest the election although the candidate was yet to be decided.

Asked about the UDP’s appeal to other MDA partners to support its candidate, Balajied Synrem, he said, “UDP and NPP have their decisions to make while the BJP will take its own call on the matter.”

State BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh had earlier said that the state unit has written to Nalin Kohli, the BJP in-charge of the state, and the party’s North East Zonal Organising Secretary, Ajay Jamwal, seeking permission to contest the bypoll.

PDF

When contacted, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president Ivanlumlang Marbaniang said the party will put up a candidate.

The party’s hope rests on the fact that its candidate Leston Wanswett had secured the second place in the 2018 Assembly elections.

“The candidate will be announced next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Congress will put up a candidate with the names of party’s MDC from Nongshken Grace Kharpuri, former IAS officer, WR Khyllep, Leston Wanswett or his brother doing the rounds.

Attempts to call the working president of Congress James Lyngdoh proved futile.