‘Public prosecutors should protect victim, govt’

SHILLONG: Director of Meghalaya State Judicial Academy M. B. Challam said the public prosecutors should protect the interest of the victim and the government.

She was speaking during the one-day training programme on the “Role of Prosecution in Criminal Justice System” organised by Meghalaya State Judicial Academy (MSJA) held at the Conference Hall, High Court of Meghalaya on Friday. The programme was attended by judicial officers, public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors and doctors from across the state.

Challam highlighted the role and responsibilities of the public prosecutors.

“Besides protecting the interest of the victim, the aim of the public prosecutors is to protect the interest of the government”, Challam reminded the participants.

The topics for the day-long programme were pre-trial stage, arrest, remand, bail, filing of charge sheet and presenting of prosecution case, post trial stage, appreciation of evidence and medical jurisprudence. The resource persons for the programme were K. Prasad, Additional SP, Ri Bhoi District, Yorika Shylla, Advocate, Dr. M. Sangma, MD, Forensic Medicine, Junior Specialist, Office of DM HO, East Khasi Hills and C. Rymbai, Advocate.