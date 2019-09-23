Brolding to get portfolio today

SHILLONG: After remaining as cabinet minister without portfolio for five days, Brolding Nongsiej will be allotted work on Monday, sources said.

It was on September 18 that Nongsiej was sworn in as the cabinet minister.

Though Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had cleared the file related to the portfolio before he left for Delhi last week, it will be officially released on Monday, sources added.

According to party sources, Nongsiej wants to have light portfolio and hence he may be allotted Water Resources and Home Guards & Civil Defence departments.