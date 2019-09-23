Cong firm on exclusion of other tribes in KHADC

SHILLONG: Congress leaders in Khasi Hills have left it to various stakeholders in Garo Hills to decide on the unrepresented tribes in GHADC while reiterating the need for exclusion in KHADC.

In response to the criticism of former ANVC-B leader Bernard Marak, Congress legislator George Lyngdoh said on Sunday that the appeal to remove the term ‘unrepresented tribes’ pertains to Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council as the Congress MDCs of the council have expressed apprehension in this regard.

KHADC MDC Bajop Pyngrope, who met District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma along with others, also said that the former ANVC-B leader will be correct in saying that GHADC should not have any problem in accommodating unrepresented tribes.

Pyngrope said the delegation met James specifically for KHADC and hence the issues raised by Marak against the Congress that it is raising the issue now, is irrelevant.

He said the intention was not to confuse anyone but the Congress MDCs and MLAs wanted to maintain the spirit of the Sixth Schedule.

Lyngdoh also pointed out that as far as GHADC is concerned, it is up to its leaders and various stakeholders in Garos Hills to decide whether they need the unrepresented tribes or not.

“Our state has been accommodative in its various policies. We have to understand that protection of tribal interest has been our priority as a party as well as legislators. We cannot allow any kind of legislation to dilute it”, Lyngdoh said.

According to Lyngdoh, the amendment of the Sixth schedule and the Presidential Order of 1950 are in the interest of genuine tribals of Meghalaya.

“We should all be part of this important exercise and our views should be clearly expressed so that the interests of all stake holders can be accommodated and legislative protection is ensured for our future”, Lyngdoh said.

He said the need to amend the Presidential Order of 1950 is due to the fact that numerous tribes and sub-tribes listed therein are not permanent residents of Meghalaya.

“An amendment is immediately needed to protect the interests of genuine tribes of Meghalaya especially those that have been recognised by the state government”, he said.

According to the Congress legislator, leaving the Presidential Order as it is would deprive the rights of genuine recognised tribes.

“It is up to the government to decide as to which tribes should be retained and which ones to be included, after holding consultations with all the stakeholders especially the district councils, traditional institutions, clans and others. After the consultations, the state government can place a resolution in the Assembly for formal appeal to the President and Government of India for the much needed amendments”, Lyngdoh added.