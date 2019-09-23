ILP: CoMSO puts onus on MLAs

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has said it is the responsibility of legislators to protect the indigenous community of the state by implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

In a statement issued here, CoMSO chairman Robert Kharjahrin reiterated the recommendation made by the high level committee on influx, chaired by then deputy chief minister Bindo Lanong, to implement ILP in the state.

He said that since the organisation has made the suggestions to the government, it is now up to the legislators to fulfill their duties.

The CoMSO has been pushing for the amendment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act by incorporating ILP provisions in the Act.