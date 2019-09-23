One year on, Aahar provides succour to poor

Tributes paid to former MLA on 15th death anniv

SHILLONG: The poor, the hungry and the destitute of Shillong never had it so good. For the past one year they enjoyed a filling vegetarian meal everyday for a mere five rupees!

This was possible because of Aahar, a programme which was launched this day last year by the Ardhendu Chaudhuri Charitable Trust.

Piping hot vegetarian meals, served daily from 12 noon to 2 pm by a band of volunteers, have caught the imagination of the daily wage earners and street dwellers belonging to various communities.

Sunday was no different as people, young and old, mostly from poor background stood in queue to have their daily meal from Aahar.

The day’s menu consisted of rice, dal, vegetable, one mithai, a bowl of kheer, pickles and capsicum pakora.

Speaking at a public function at Jhalupara taxi stand on the completion of one year of the programme, Governor Tathagata Roy lauded the dedication and altruistic services being rendered by the volunteers of the Trust. He expressed confidence that given the good team work and public support, the programme would continue for a long time to come.

Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri in her brief address said, “We (bureaucrats) are here to contribute to people’s welfare especially those who do not enjoy the basic amenities in life.” She said, personally she would be happy to be of assistance to the Trust in running their service projects.

Managing trustee Manas Chaudhuri said that the Aahar programme has been able to serve over one lakh meals during the past one year. He said that there are some benevolent people who generously sponsor a meal on birthdays or death anniversaries of their near ones.

One of the beneficiaries, Dominic Khongsit (who hails from Sohra), while expressing words of gratitude to the Trust for serving the have-nots, said that so many people have become fully dependent on Aahar which has proved to be a boon for them.

The Trust primarily runs on personal contributions of its Managing Trustee Manas Chaudhuri, including his pension as ex-MLA, and also donations received from philanthropists.

Tribute to Ardhendu

Earlier in the day, floral tributes were paid to late Ardhendu Chaudhuri to observe his 15th death anniversary at Rilbong Sanatan Dharma Sabha. People lit candles and offered flower petals to the life-size statue of the former MLA. Many of his admirers from different parts of the town were present on the occasion.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were litterateur Uma Purkayastha and ex-MLA Manas Chaudhuri.

Ardhendu along with nine others were killed in the chopper crash at Nongkhla, Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi district.

The nine individuals killed in the crash on September 22, 2004 were the then Community and Rural Development minister Cyprian Sangma, legislator Heltone Marak, GHADC chairman Rikseng Sangma, businessman Shroelson Marbaniang, joint director of printing Novelson Sangma, former Deputy Speaker of Assembly Ira Marak, retired joint director of labour Sudhir D Shira, Pawan Hans pilot Captain P Jain and co-pilot Captain R. Anand.

After the incident, the government had mooted the idea of converting the accident site as a tourist spot which, however, has not materialised so far.