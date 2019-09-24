60 WKH kids to be groomed under Mission Football

GUWAHATI: Sixty children under the age of 12 years will be trained as part of the ambitious Mission Football at the grassroots centre at Athiabari under Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency in West Khasi Hills.

Local MDC, Bajob Pyngrope inaugurated the training programme in the presence of district sports officer, West Khasi Hills, P.R War Nongbri.

President of Athiabari Football Club, Beningston A Sangma will supervise the training programme while community coaches, Bremi M Sangma and Salchang J Sangma, will train the kids in the age group of eight and 12 years.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday, Convert A Sangma, the publicity secretary of Athiabari Football Club, said the club has been identified by the district sports officer as a grassroots centre for selecting and grooming budding footballers.

Sangma thanked the MDC for gracing the occasion and also the district sports officer for identifying Athiabari Football Club as a grassroots soccer training centre.

The inaugural training programme was also attended by the headman from various villages along with the guardians of the trainees.

The district sports officer informed that the training will be held twice a week and that the state sports department has provided necessary items required for the training.