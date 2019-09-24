Agreed text of ANVC settlement remains on paper

Five years on, govt yet to act

SHILLONG: With just three meetings in the last five years, the tripartite settlement between the Centre, state, ANVC and ANVC-B remains in limbo.

It was on September 24, 2014 that the agreed text of settlement with ANVC and ANVC-B was signed followed by the disbanding ceremony on December 15.

The former ANVC-B chairman, Bernard Marak, said that it is a matter of concern that many points in the agreed text were not followed up by the government.

“There were just three meetings held. During the last five years, nothing was achieved”, he said.

The authorities failed to carry out periodical review of the agreement as the MHA committee headed by Joint Secretary (NE) was supposed to discuss the progress of the settlement every six months to take stock of the status of implementation of the decisions taken based on the agreement.

The agreed text of settlement says that 13 subjects, including minor works of agriculture, sericulture and weaving, animal husbandry, fisheries and minor irrigation and others, should be transferred to GHADC, but there was no follow up by the government though many committees were formed in this regard.

The agreed text points out that the state government will have to extend “one time funding support to be spread over a period of five years to strengthen the local/traditional institutions at the grass root level”.

The agreement also highlights that there is a need to strengthen the existing healthcare, road and communication infrastructure to bring development in Garo Hills.

The agreed text also referred to the need to bring the civic administration (Municipal Council) under GHADC.

However, Congress legislators voiced their opposition to bringing the village and municipal councils under the autonomous district councils during the recently concluded Assembly session.

Other points in the agreed text of agreement included the need to establish a horticulture college, district hospitals and other institutions.

An official admitted that the only issue under discussion is the increase of seats in GHADC and other councils of the state and a draft amendment of the Sixth Schedule has already been prepared in this regard.

The increase of seats in GHADC was part of the demand of the ANVC and ANVC-B and this was included in the agreement.

However, the former ANVC-B leader rued that they were not called for the meeting to discuss amendment of the Sixth Schedule though they were the ones who had suggested the increase of seats.