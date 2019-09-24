Cross border militancy to figure in BSF-BGB conference

SHILLONG: Cross border militancy from Bangladesh will be one of the major point of discussion during the four-day IG BSF and Regional Commander, Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) level talks which began here in the city on Tuesday.

The four-day conference is being attended by a 12-member delegation of Regional Commanders of the BGB and 15 members from the Indian side including the Inspector General, BSF of Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram and Cachar Frontiers, Tripura and Mizoram and Cachar Frontiers

During the conference, talks will be held between both the forces to maintain a cordial relationship and get to a solution together to the many problems and issues that persist while guarding the frontiers.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, Meghalaya Frontier, UK Nayal said, ” The talks are held annually and last year it was in held in Bangladesh and so this year the BSF is hosting here”.

Talking about the various issues that would be discussed between the two border guarding forces during the four-day conference, Nayal said that common issues like infiltration, border disputes, smuggling, construction and coordination among others will be discussed.

Asked if issues relating to cross border militancy will also be taken up, Nayal said that there were certain elements which are operating from Bangladesh soil and it is one of the agenda of discussion.

The 12-member delegation of the BGB is led by IG-rank officer Md Zakir Hussain and the team of BSF officials is headed by Meghalaya frontier Inspector-General, Kuldeep Saini.

The Bangladesh delegation was extended a warm welcome at Dawki and further at BSF Frontier headquarter at Umpling. The delegation will remain in India for four days till 27 September and during their stay, the delegation will also be taken to various historical places in Shillong and Guwahati.

The last such Border Coordination Conference was held in February this year at Chattogram, Bangladesh.