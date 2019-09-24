Drive to rein in traffic offenders in Kamrup dist

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup district transport office in association with Assam police organised a sudden drive to rein in traffic offenders on national highway 17 at Boko in south Kamrup on Monday.

The move comes in the wake of rising incidence of road accidents in Kamrup district.

As a matter of fact, last year, Kamrup (rural) district topped the list of road mishaps in the state and this year from January to March, 94 people have died and more than 150 people were injured in road accidents.

Vehicles, both private and public, violating traffic rules were penalised with amounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5000 imposed as fines during the daylong drive.

Breathalysers were also used to detect those taking the wheel under the influence of alcohol while tinted sheets were removed from some vehicles.

According to Kamrup (rural) motor vehicles inspector, Bikramaditya Gogoi, an amount of Rs 1, 01400 was collected as fine while four public transport vehicles were seized for having defaulted on road tax.

An awareness drive was also carried out with traffic officials distributing leaflets to sensitise people on the newly implemented rules and fines by the central government for road safety.

Gogoi further said that the Centre has amended the motor vehicles Act and very soon it would be implemented in Assam to prevent road accidents and traffic violations.