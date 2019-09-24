KHADC reiterates not to increase number of MDCs

SHILLONG: The MDCs of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) have stated that they have unanimously decided to have the 29 MDCs and 2 nominated MDCs , at least one of which should be a woman.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Teinwell Dkhar said the meeting was held to present ‘one voice’ with regard to the views and opinions of the MDCs on the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule.

Chairman of the KHADC, PN Syiem said that the KHADC did not want the increase in seats of the MDCs keeping in mind the financial constraints of the Council.

He cited the example of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) which are in financial trouble with the MDCs and staff not getting salaries for many months.

“We are suggesting that there should be 29 MDCs and 2 nominated MDCs out of which at least one should be a woman,” he said.

With regard to the contentious issue of having nomination of unrepresented tribes, Syiem said the Council “has done away with the unrepresented tribes.”

He added that it the issue of unrepresented tribes should be “silent” as in the case of JHADC.

With regard to the Village Council and Municipal Council, he suggested that the words should be replaced by dorbar shnong, dorbar hima, town committees.