Meghalaya take on Sikkim in Vijay Hazare opener

Shillong: Meghalaya will play their first Vijay Hazare match of the season against Sikkim on Tuesday in Dehra Dun.

The Meghalaya Cricket Association named its 15-member squad for the one-day tournament on 8 September.

As in last year, Meghalaya are in the Plate Group with nine other teams – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and new entrants Chandigarh.Last year Meghalaya finished fifth in the nine-team group with four wins and four losses.

Meghalaya squad: Amiangshu Sen, Dipu Sangma, Wallambok Nongkhlaw, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Raj Biswa, Larry Gomes Sangma, Tengchan Sangma, Aditya Singhania, Abhay Negi, Akash Chaudhary, Wallam John Lyngdoh, Swarajeet Das, Punit Singh Bisht, Ravi Teja, Sanjay Yadav.

Fixtures: Meghalaya vs Sikkim on September 24; Meghalaya vs Puducherry on September 25; Meghalaya vs Chandigarh on September 28; Meghalaya vs Manipur on October 1; Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh on October 4; Meghalaya vs Mizoram on October 6; Meghalaya vs Uttarakhand on October 9, Meghalaya vs Assam on October 12; Meghalaya vs Nagaland on October 16.