Pollution Control Board action sought against mineral extraction next to Simsang river

WILLIAMNAGAR: A complaint has been registered with the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board by an activist from East Garo Hills over the continued extraction of minerals from the banks of the Simsang River in Samanda region, near Williamnagar, by a stone crushing quarry run by a businessman.

Williamnagar citizen, Monobir R Marak, approached the pollution board to seek action against the running of a stone crusher unit and a cement brick interlocking factory which has been running for over a year now at Samanda Rongkem village.

He brought to the notice of the pollution board that the factory has been dumping its waste, including hazardous chemicals into the nearby Simsang river leading to destruction of the aquatic life in the water.

The complaint with the pollution board comes close on the heels of a PIL filed in the Meghalaya High Court by student activist, Balkarin Ch Marak highlighting the wanton destruction to the environment taking place in Garo Hills by the illegal stone quarries which also includes the Samanda Rongkem factory unit.

The stone quarry at Rongkem run by Marak Pavers has been continuing its operation despite earlier opposition from student and social organizations.

“The location of the stone quarry as well as the cement brick factory is close to the buffer zone of the Nokrek National Park and it is a serious question as to how the owner has been able to get an NOC for it and why the DC did not take any action,” questioned activist Monobir Marak.

He mentioned that the road construction company BSC & CC had run the Rongkem quarry for the construction of the NH 44E but after work was completed and the company moved on, the same quarry was taken over by a businessman having political leanings. He also pointed out that villagers of Samanda Rongkem had strongly objected to the restart of the quarry but no action was taken by the district administration.

“Under what laws and acts is the pollution of the Simsang river by the quarry and the factory being allowed?” questioned the activist.

He revealed that the factory was not merely polluting the Simsang but also posing a health hazard to human, animal and marine life as their machines begin operation throughout the day and well into 10 pm every night causing noise and air pollution for the people living in the area. THe activist is demanding that the factory be closed down and has threatened to go to court if the pollution control board and the government refuses to end this destruction of the environment.