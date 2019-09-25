6-year-old raped in Tura

TURA: A six year old girl child was raped by an 18 year old boy in Tura on Tuesday evening. The accused has since been arrested.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 in the evening after the mother and daughter returned home from work to their locality in the town. The mother had gotten herself engaged with some work and did not realise her daughter had gone missing.

The accused man lured the little girl to a secluded corner and committed the crime. The injured child later narrated her ordeal to the mother who with the help of others caught hold of the accused and later handed him over to police.