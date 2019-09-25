Bharti Foundation co-chairman visits govt schools in state

GUWAHATI: Rakesh Bharti Mittal, co-chairman, Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, recently visited government schools in East and West Jaintia Hills to review the progress post their association with Bharti Foundation under Satya Bharti Quality Support Programme.

Mittal was accompanied by the board members of Bharti Foundation.

During the visit, Mittal interacted with teachers and congratulated the students for winning various awards and recognition in the block and district level competitions.

He also felicitated Niawki Samati, an assistant teacher from Lummynso upper primary SSA School, Ummulong, in West Jaintia Hills who won the Teachers Innovation Award 2019 for her exemplary work in promoting community participation for education.

Bharti Foundation had in May 2018, signed an MoU with the Meghalaya department of school education and literacy to support 50 government schools in East and West Jaintia Hills under Satya Bharti Quality Support Programme.

Through this initiative the Foundation is reaching out to more than 6800 children and working together with more than 300 teachers to enhance the overall schooling experience through co-scholastic activities defined under the program framework, an official statement informed on Tuesday.