Crime update

Assault

Pilison Sangma, Headman of Betgora-A village, East Khasi Hills lodged a complaint that on September 22, around 10 am, one Biltion Sangma of the same village assaulted Timnas Sangma causing injuries to the victim.

Duped

Ayan Sabri of Garikhana, Shillong lodged a complaint that on April 16, 2015, one Sabaz Siddiqui of Mawbah, Shillong took a loan of Rs. 27,000 from the complainant and promised to pay interest at Rs. 2,700 per month on the same, but he (Sabaz Siddiqui) has failed to do so.

Batteries stolen

Praven Shekher lodged a complaint that on September 19 midnight, miscreant(s) stole forty-eight numbers of Amaraja 300-AH Battery Banks valued Rs. 1,80,000 from Ialong Mobile Tower Site, West Jaintia Hills.

Cash theft

Martha Jana of Mawiong Umjapung Nongneng-A, Shillong lodged a complaint that on September 19, around 11 pm, miscreants stole Rs. 300 to 400.

Joplang Mawrie of Mawiong Umjapung Nongneng-A, Shillong lodged a complaint that on September 19, miscreants stole cash Rs. 30,500 from his residence.