Govt assures to expedite Mawkyrwat hospital project

Dohling holds 3rd systematic review meeting in SWKH

MAWKYRWAT: Urban Affairs and Information Technology Minister Hamletson Dohling has assured that he will speak to the Health Minister with regard to the incomplete 100-bed hospital project.

Speaking at the 3rd systematic review meeting in South West Khasi Hills district, the minister said that together with the MLA of Mawkyrwat, Renik L Tongkhar, he will meet the Health Minister.

The hospital project is pending for several years.

Dohling said that it is very important to complete the project and make the hospital functional as health care is very important for the people because it is very difficult for the locals to go to Shillong for minor problems. The review meeting was held at Mawkyrwat with officials of different departments in the presence of Renik L Tongkhar and Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo.Dohling also spoke on other issues like tourism, road connectivity and drug abuse.“South West Khasi Hills has a lot of potential in tourism as it has many tourist spots. However, road connectivity is one of the major stumbling blocks in promotion of tourism in the district,” he said while adding that he would try his best to change things.

“We are here to see and promote tourism because at the end of the day if we can promote tourism, it is the people that will be benefitted. I hope that with your cooperation, together we can build the district,” Dohling said.

He also assured that he would provide all the necessary assistance for speedy implementation of the National Highway from Mawphlang to Ranikor via Mawkyrwat.

While speaking about drug abuse, Dohling said that this evil has destroyed many families. “In Shillong it is a very big problem and in Mylliem constituency too it has destroyed many families. We never expected that drugs will enter our society. Your district has not been affected that much and we can still do something about it.” He urged the officials to speak to people so that the drug menace can be eradicated.

Earlier, Tongkhar urged the minister to take up the matter with regard to speedy facilitation of National Highway project from Mawphlang to Ranikor via Mawkyrwat and to see that the hospital is completed and made functional to the satisfaction of the people at the earliest. He congratulated officials for the service that they have rendered towards promoting the area and asked them to continue in the same spirit.

MGNREGS, PMAY, NSAP, SSA, MDM, ICDS, NHM, NRDWP, TSC/SWM, PMGSY, AIBP/PMKSY and RKVY were some of the schemes reviewed in the meeting.