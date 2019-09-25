Lanong feels FKS has enough

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) UDP MDC Bindo Lanong on Tuesday questioned Federation of Khasi States spokesperson John Kharshiing as to what else the latter needs when the traditional institutions already have important powers at their disposal.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Lanong said the traditional heads in Khasi Hills enjoy powers in terms of excise, forest, land and water rights besides administrative, legislative and judicial powers.

“What else do they want?” Lanong asked.

According to Lanong, the traditional institutions in the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills are empowered to administer within their jurisdiction. He observed that no other traditional institution enjoys the kind of powers as in Khasi and Jaintia Hills and said the Khasi Himas is expanding with the addition of Hima Nongmynsaw.

Lanong drew the ire of Kharshiing when he said that the Instrument of Accession (IOA) and Annexed Agreement (AA) is long dead and buried.

Lanong also took note of Kharshiing’s letter to UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh who sought clarification on Lanong’s stand on IOA and AA.

He said, “When John wrote about IOA and AA, we did not ask for any clarification from Congress.”

According to Lanong, the question of rejecting the IOA and AA does not arise as it has already been accepted and closed.

The UDP leader also discounted the notion of John that the former does not know the history of IOA and AA.

“Even if John knows better, he has been agitating for decades and he had even gone to Delhi when Congress was in power and I wanted to know why they did not listen to him. He is agitating even ow, what has he gained”, Lanong said, adding that the Congress understood as to how to revive the already accepted and closed agreements.

He also asked John to clarify on what is the anomaly which still exists and suspected a hidden agenda.