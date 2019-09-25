MSSDS holds pre placement drive in Ampati

TURA: A pre placement drive for prospective students and dropouts was held by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) at Ampati Multi Facility Centre on Wednesday.

The drive is an initiative under the State Government’s “Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya (SHCDM)” scheme and aims at providing placement for the youth in 4,950 jobs reserved exclusively for the citizens of Meghalaya. The SHCDM is supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and aims to enhance the employability of Meghalaya’s youth by improving the quality and delivery of its technical and vocational skills through development programmes.

The drive was participated by close to five hundred students who registered themselves through a mobile phone application, Meghalaya Youth Network. The mode of registration was of two types. Participants who were 10th pass and above could opt for online registration while those below 10th standard had to go for offline registration.

After the registration a screening was done to establish skill sets followed by counselling of the participants. The pre placement drive was attended by MSSDS Skill Development Officer T Ch Sangma, District Coordinators Chand Emirald M Marak, Annabel Ch Marak and Project Coordinator Dimbrang Sangma among others.