PDF to field candidate for Shella bypoll; general meet to be held

SHILLONG: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) has informed that the General Conference of the party will be held at Wahingdoh Community Hall on Saturday from 10 am onwards.

Working President of the party, Banteidor Lyngdoh, a Cabinet Minister in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government said that the party will field a candidate for the Shella bypoll.

“We will field a candidate for the Shella by-election but we have not decided on the candidate as we are examining the three candidates who are vying for the party ticket,” Lyngdoh.

With an eye on winnability, he said the candidate’s name will be declared within a day or two.

The party has urged the party functionaries and supporters to attend the meeting.