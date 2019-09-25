Rouhani, Macron meet to de-escalate tension

New York: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron met here on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th session of the UN General Assembly and discussed ways to de-escalete Middle East tensions and save the 2015 nuclear deal.

During the meeting, the two Presidents conferred on de-escalation of ongoing tensions in the Middle East and exchanged views on ways to save the nuclear deal, officially known the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and bilateral relations between Tehran and Paris, Press TV quoted the head of the media office of Iran’s mission to the UN as saying.

Macron and Rouhani also conferred on the latter’s new initiative for peace in the region, named the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE), which is to be unveiled at his Wednesday UNGA address. (IANS)