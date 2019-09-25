Seat-sharing worse than Partition: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The tricky question of seat-sharing with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is worse than the Partition of India, rued Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut here on Tuesday.

“Maharashtra is so big… The division of 288 seats is more terrible than the India-Pakistan divide. Had we been in the Opposition instead of being in the government, the situation would have been different,” Raut told mediapersons.

On the status of seat-sharing talks which would spell the alliance with the BJP, Raut reiterated that “whatever is decided, we will inform you”.

With little more than 48 hours to go before the filing of nominations opens here on Friday, the ruling BJP-Sena are still dithering over their alliance. Party sources say that the BJP is not willing to part with more than 110-115 seats for Sena, which is unacceptable to the latter, thus jamming the alliance talks.

Besides, other smaller alliance partners of the BJP such as the Republican Party of India (A) is demanding at least 10 seats, while other partners too are seeking suitable numbers for themselves. (IANS)