Workshop on Braille map study held

TURA: To bridge the learning gap between visually and non-visually impaired students, a workshop on learning Braille Maps and quiz was held for students of Montfort Centre for Education on Tuesday at the school complex in Danakgre.

Organised by NATMO from the central government’s department of Science and Technology the focus was on narrowing the learning gap between the blind and normal students. The participants were taught on the use of the Braille maps with particular focus about the states of the north east and later a quiz competition was also held for the participating students.

“Education system of India has been updated to inclusive setup where we can club up the entire general as well as children with special needs to learn under one umbrella. When we talk about children with disabilities, the visually impaired (V.I.) children are using various means to convey the information related to studies. Tactile graphics are a means of conveying non-textual information to people who are blind or visually impaired and may include tactile representations of pictures, maps, graphs, diagrams and other image,” said Montfort principal Bro. K J Jose.

Scientific officer from the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of india, Dr Sweta Banerjee conducted the Braille Quiz for the students.