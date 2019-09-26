HLC to discuss relocation issue on Friday

SHILLONG: The High Level Committee set up by the state government to look into the issue of relocation of the settlers of Harijan Colony will meet on Friday.

Urban Affairs Minister and member of the Committee Hamlet Dohling on Wednesday said that the Committee will take stock of the response from the residents to the notice issued by the Shillong Municipal Board earlier.

“In addition, we will discuss some other points pertaining to the issue,” Dohling said.

The HLC earlier on two occasions had issued notices to the settlers to submit documents but they did not turn up before the Board with their details.

The HLC was constituted by the state government after trouble broke out at Harijan Colony last year following which the demand for its relocation grew louder in the state.

The HLC is mandated with the responsibility of examining all relevant records and documents relating to the residents of the area and recommend ways and means for relocation of the residents.