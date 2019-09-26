PDF puts up former govt official

SHILLONG: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) has decided to field Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett, the youngest brother of Leston Wanswett for the Shella by-poll to be held on October 21.

PDF working president Banteidor Lyngdoh made the announcement that the party has chosen Rockfeller (former Inspector of Supply) as the candidate.

“After a thorough discussion, we decided to field a candidate who possesses the winnability factor,” he said.

With the NPP extending support to the UDP candidate, Lyngdoh said, “Whoever wins the election, be it UDP or PDF, it is meant to strengthen the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.”

BJP divided over support to UDP

On the other hand, the BJP legislator and Deputy Chief Whip of the state government, Sanbor Shullai is of the opinion that the party can support the UDP candidate in the Shella bypoll for the stability of the coalition.

His statement assumes significance as the BJP in Meghalaya has already written to the party high command in New Delhi expressing its willingness to contest the bypoll.

The NPP has decided to go all out and support the UDP candidate Balajied Synrem while the BJP is yet to take a final call on whether to extend its support to UDP or field a separate candidate.

Asked about his opinion on the issue, Shullai said that since its partner, UDP has made an appeal, he feels that the BJP should support the UDP candidate for the stability of the coalition.

He, however, informed that the BJP has zeroed in on Joshua Warjri who already has a support base of over 5,000 voters and the party will take a final call whether to field him or not.

The state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh had earlier said the party wants to field a candidate and is waiting for a go ahead from its central leadership.

The BJP leader and Health Minister, AL Hek had also said that elections are elections and since the BJP is a national party they should contest.