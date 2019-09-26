Renowned Tura Lawyer no more

TURA: A renowned lawyer from Tura, Shankarlal Tulshyan who was also the founder cum member Secretary to the Bar Association has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Late Tulshyan passed away on Thursday morning at around 9 am at Dispur Hospital in Guwahati. He was 74. Late Tulshyan worked as an Advocate since the year 1975 and was based in East, West and South Garo Hills. He was also an active member of the Rotary Club. He is survived by three daughters and one son.

His last rites will take place in Tura on Friday.

