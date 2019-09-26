Shillong Intl Expo to continue till Sept 29

SHILLONG: While thousands of people now a days prefer to shop online and are cheated several times, the ongoing Shillong International Expo is providing an opportunity to the people to feel and taste the products which are on sale.

Shillong International Expo which is being organised by the North East Trade and Entrepreneurship Promotion Organsation and has products from several foreign countries including Thailand and Bangladesh.

The Expo which started on September 10 will now continue till September 29 and the expo has living statue of Mahatma Gandhi besides a Cinema and VR Zone which is being presented for the first time by Jadooz.

An official from the organization said that the response from the public has been very good so far and they will offer huge discounts on the last three days of the event

The Expo has exclusive health and gym equipment from Arifit besides an Indian food court and Kashmiri and Panipat handlooms.