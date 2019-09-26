Sports and games are an integral part of student’s life: Lyngdoh

SHILLONG: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised its third leg of School Sports Forum – Making Sports an Integral Part of School Education in Meghalaya #MakingIndiaPlay in the city on Wednesday.

The main objective of the conference was to harness the local potential, explore new ideas and discuss the most suitable course of action towards making sports an integral part of education in the region. BanteidorLyngdoh, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, Vincent H Pala, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (Shillong) inaugurated the programme. While delivering the inaugural address BanteidorLyngdoh, said, “It is imperative that schools impart physical training, provide access to sports infrastructure after school hours and make the right appointments of physical education teachers to take sports in the right direction.” He also added that games and sports are an integral part of student’s life and we should try to make it a significant inclusion in our school curriculum to churn out great sports personalities in the long run. Vincent Pala lauded the various intiatives already taken up in the arena of sports and games by Meghalaya Government. He also praised Lyngdoh to make the subject of sports and games as the number one priority under his scheme of things. “We have received a great response from the Sports Ministry of Meghalaya under the dynamic leadership of our Sports Minister which has resulted in so many success stories in sports for Meghalaya” said Vincent H Pala.

Deep Mukherjee, CEO, CII National Sports Committee & Head of Sports Development, Star India said that, we need to realise the importance of Sports and Games being inducted in the regular school curriculum. And he is working hard to take that message to all over the country to make the children play more than often and build a sports-playing nation more than a sports-loving nation. CII also felicitated Linza Fenny Syiem – Karate, AiborlangKhongjee – Football and MehrajuddinWadoo – Football in recognition of their outstanding excellence in the field of sports and made the state and India proud.

The conclave also witnessed inspirational stories from Bethany Society, Shillong on using sports as a tool for child development and inclusion.