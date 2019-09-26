Warner Bros breaks silence on Joker controversy

Warner Bros. has weighed in on the controversy surrounding ‘Joker’.

The studio issued a statement in the wake of families of Aurora shooting victims voicing their concerns about the upcoming film.

In the statement, the studio hit back at remarks that the movie is glamorising a mass murderer, reported Variety.

The studio has also claimed that the main character is not a ‘hero’.

‘Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero,’ the statement read.

Warner Bros. broke its silence on the matter after family members of those killed in the Aurora, Colorado mass shooting during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 sent Warner Bros. a letter voicing their concerns about the movie.

The letter supported the studio’s right to make the film and promoted freedom of speech and artistic expression.

However, they urged Warner Bros. to take steps to get involved in the gun control movement, including pledging not to donate to political candidates who take money from the NRA.

While they didn’t ask for the flick to be pulled or for moviegoers to boycott it, the families of the victims asked the studio to “end political contributions to candidates who take money from the NRA and vote against gun reform.”

Warner Bros. said that the company has a history of supporting those causes.

“Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies,” the statement read.

Coming to India earlier than expected!

Why so serious? Cheer up! Joker will be releasing in India two days earlier than expected!

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, which was scheduled to release on October 4, is now arriving on October 2 in India ahead of its initial scheduled release.

Joker features Phoenix as Batman’s archenemy. Warner Bros. India shared the news on its official Twitter handle. (ANI)