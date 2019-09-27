ACHDO seeks Cabinet berth for Phulbari MLA

TURA: The Anti Corruption and Human Development Organization (ACHDO) has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to accommodate Phulbari MLA, S G Esmatur Mominin as a Cabinet Minister in the Meghalaya legislative Assembly.

The ACHDO in a statement said that minorities in Meghalaya are suffering from several developmental issues and a minister from the minority community could be the answer to solve such problems.

“We are aware that Cabinet ministers are the decision takers in all issues of the state and there should be a minority minister to represent the minority community in the state while such decisions take place from time to time,” the organizations said.

The organization recalled that in 1998, an MLA from the same community, Abu Taher Mondal was inducted into the cabinet during the term of BB Lyngdoh as the Chief Minister and later in 2003, another minister, Late Monirul Islam Sarkar was accommodated to the same post during which he held the portfolios of Agriculture and Transport and also served as the Chairman of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC).