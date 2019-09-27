BGB denies presence of NE ultras in Bangladesh

SHILLONG: The Additional Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Md Zakir Hossain has denied the presence any Indian insurgent groups on the soil of Bangladesh.

Talking to media persons after the Inspectors General-Region Commanders Conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the BGB of Bangladesh which concluded here on Friday, Md Zakir Hossain said, “We assure that there is no presence or movement of any Indian insurgent group in Bangladesh.”

When asked about the Bangadeshi nationals extracting boulders from Umngot River by coming close to the Indian post in Meghalaya, he said that BGB never allows anybody to cross the International border.

“Anyone illegally collecting boulders within 150 yards from the international border is out of question,” he said while informing that the BGB is vigilant and both BSF and BGB were working jointly to prevent the citizens from both the countries from crossing the border and illegally collecting boulders.

He also said that many tourists used to frequent the area and it was not possible for the BGB to keep an eye on every tourist and there might have been some instances when tourists might have ventured closer to the borderline.

The Inspector-General of the BSF (Meghalaya Frontier), Kuldeep Saini later said that the BSF was planting many trees along the border and if any erosion or diversion of river is reported, the matter is immediately taken up with the Joint River Commission for necessary action.

Earlier, sources informed that the boulders were being extracted by suspected Bangladeshi nationals from the river to such an extent that the water level of Umngot River has also gone down to a certain extent.